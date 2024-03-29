As many 10 people are feared dead after a passenger cab en route to Srinagar from Jammu veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Battery Cheshma in the Ramban area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Several passengers who were onboard the cab are feared dead as rescue operations are yet to commence.

The local authorities, including the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Quick Response Team (QRT) from Ramban, swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue operation.



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However, due to the challenging terrain, darkness, and persistent rainfall in the area, rescue efforts have not yet begun.

The exact number of casualties and the condition of any survivors remain unknown as further details are awaited.