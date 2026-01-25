10 from Northeast, including five from Assam, named in Padma Awards 2026

As many as 10 eminent personalities from Assam and other Northeastern states have been selected for the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, announced on the occasion of Republic Day, recognising their distinguished contributions in diverse fields such as art, literature, social work, public affairs and science.

Among the awardees, Assam accounts for five Padma Shri recipients, the highest from the region. They include Haricharan Saikia (Art), Jogesh Deuri (Agriculture), Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) (Public Affairs), Nuruddin Ahmed (Art), and Pokhila Lekthepi (Art).

From Arunachal Pradesh, social worker Techi Gubin has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to community development. Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) from Manipur has been recognised for his work in the field of art.

Meghalaya’s Hally War received the Padma Shri for social work, while Sangyusang S Pongener from Nagaland was honoured for his contribution to art. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma from Tripura has been awarded the Padma Shri for his work in literature and education.

The Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. They recognise exceptional service and achievements across disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science, education, medicine, sports, and civil service.

The awards will be formally presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan.