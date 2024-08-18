Ten people were killed, and more than 20 were injured after a bus collided with a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, on August 18.

According to the police, 25 people were travelling on the private bus. Amongst them, ten died in the accident in the Salempur area.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals were immediatly rushed to nearby hospitals with the help of locals.

While the tempo was completely crushed in the accident, the front portion of the bus was also damaged.

The incident invited anger among the locals, and they blocked the road.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained by the police.

Investigation into the matter is underway.