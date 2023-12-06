Ten out of the 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who won the assembly polls in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, resigned from their Lok Sabha seats on Wednesday.

BJP chief JP Nadda led the delegation of the MPs to meet the Speaker to submit their resignation.

Amongst those who met the Speaker were Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh. From Rajasthan, the MPs who submitted their resignation included Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena and Diya Kumari, while Arun Sao and Gomti Sai were the MPs from Chhattisgarh.

Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh are yet to submit their resignation.

The BJP is set to form the government in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after the party crossed the majority mark in all three states, crushing the Congress.

However, the grand old party emerged as the victor in Telangana after dealing a lethal blow to K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have handed over their resignation letters to their respective governors.

The assembly elections in these states were billed as the semi-final ahead of next year's Lok Sabha poll.