Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi, and his family are confronting severe cyberbullying, with allegations ranging from body shaming to death threats. His father, Tarun Raj Arora, has accused YouTubers of orchestrating a "conspiracy" to target his son for views and financial gain.

Speaking to ANI, Tarun Raj Arora revealed the toll the trolling has taken, stating, "If any other person had faced this, they might have gone into depression." The abuse includes accusations of faking spiritual experiences and relentless mocking of Abhinav’s speech and appearance.

Abhinav, who has filed a complaint against several YouTubers, expressed his frustration, saying, "How long will I tolerate this? We are going to court and taking action as per the law." His next hearing is scheduled for January 3, according to his advocate, Pankaj Arya.

The issue escalated earlier in October when Abhinav’s family reported a life threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora, lamented the situation, saying, "Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion, yet he has to face so much."

Abhinav, often referred to as a "Baal Saint" by the media, clarified that he has never embraced the title, stating, "I am just a devotee of Lord Krishna."