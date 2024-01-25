For the first time, 100 women artists in the costumes of their respective states will commence the parade on the themes, ‘Vikshit Bharat’ (Developed India) and 'India: Mother of Democracy' (Bharat: Loktantra Ki Jannee), playing conch shells, drums, and other traditional instruments.

Additionally, for the first time, 1,500 women artists from 30 states will present folk and classical dances.

Along with this, about 1,900 sarees from all the States will be displayed on the Kartavya path. This was informed by the Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi.

She was addressing a press conference regarding various cultural components of the Ministry of Culture during the Republic Week from 23rd to 31st January, at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.



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Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary Culture, Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Joint Secretary Culture, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Academy were also present during the conference.

Govind Mohan, in his opening comments, highlighted a move towards more inclusive representation.

He stated, "Aligned with the government's philosophy, we aim to strengthen the integration of cultural elements in the customary observance of Republic Day and Republic Week. Traditionally centred on showcasing the country's military capabilities, this focus remains uncompromised. Government policies now involve a heightened presentation of our nation's diverse culture. He reiterated that this time, the cultural display is anticipated to be on a grander scale, showcasing a wider array of artistic and cultural expressions. The approach will involve extensive engagement across all regions of the country, fostering deeper connections with its people. The objective is to effectively convey the message of "Unity in Diversity," encapsulated in the motto 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' which stands as the bedrock and foundational policy of overall governance.