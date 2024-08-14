The Union Home Ministry announced the recipients of the prestigious gallantry and service medals for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. A total of 1,037 police personnel and correctional services staff have been honored for their outstanding contributions to public safety, crime prevention, and exceptional bravery.

The President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and the Medal for Gallantry (GM) are among the highest honors awarded to officers who demonstrate extraordinary courage in the line of duty. These medals recognize acts of rare and conspicuous gallantry, particularly in situations involving the saving of lives and property, preventing criminal activities, or apprehending criminals. The risks undertaken by the awardees are carefully assessed, considering their responsibilities and duties.

This year, Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah of the Telangana Police has been awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry for his extraordinary bravery during a robbery incident on July 25, 2022. The Ministry of Home Affairs detailed the harrowing event where Yadaiah, despite suffering multiple stab wounds inflicted by the assailants, managed to apprehend two criminals involved in chain-snatching and arms dealing. His courageous actions on July 26, 2022, led to the successful arrest of Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul, who violently resisted arrest. Yadaiah sustained critical injuries, requiring 17 days of hospitalization, but his determination ensured the culprits were brought to justice.

Also read: Students lead unity bike rally to mark India's Independence Day in Arunachal

Out of the 213 Medals for Gallantry awarded this year, 208 were bestowed upon police personnel across various states and central forces. Jammu and Kashmir Police received the highest number, with 31 awards, followed by 17 each for personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Other notable recipients include officers from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, and several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Border Security Force (BSF).

This recognition underscores the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across the country, whose bravery and dedication continue to safeguard the nation.