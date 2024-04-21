Himachal Pradesh has been hit by heavy rain and snowfall, resulting in the blockage of 104 roads and 3 national highways. The state emergency operation center reported this significant disruption to transportation on Saturday.

The majority of the road closures, numbering 99, are in Lahaul and Spiti. Additionally, three roads have been blocked in Kullu, with one each in Chamba and Kangra. The impact on Kangra is further compounded by the washing away of a bridge due to the relentless rain. However, authorities have reassured the public that a new bridge is expected to be constructed by the end of this month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on April 22 and 23. The issuance of a yellow alert signifies the anticipation of severely adverse weather conditions persisting for several days, potentially disrupting daily activities.

Looking ahead, the IMD has made predictions about the upcoming southwest monsoon season. They forecast an above-normal rainfall across the country, estimating it to be around 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which stands at 87 cm for the period 1971-2020. This announcement comes amidst moderate El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. However, projections indicate a transition to neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions early in the monsoon season.

IMD's analysis includes observations on the northern hemisphere snow cover extent during the last 3 months from January to March 2024, which has been below normal. Such variations in snow cover can significantly impact weather patterns, including those during the upcoming monsoon season.

This combination of heavy rain, snowfall, and impending thunderstorms underscores the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness among residents and authorities in Himachal Pradesh as they navigate through these challenging weather conditions.