In a first-ever major search operation by the national security agencies, a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and state police forces have arrested 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders during raids across 11 states in India on September 22, 2022.

Among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (10), Delhi (3), Karnataka (20), Kerala (22), Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (20), Puducherry (3), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8).

A total of 10 PFI leaders have been arrested from different locations in Assam including Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj, and Nagaon. A total of 6 arrests have been made from Guwahati under the Kamrup district.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever raid to date.

Over 1,500 members of the state police, the Central Armed Police Forces, and officers from the NIA and ED participated in the operation, which began the late night at 1 am and was expected to be finished by 5 am.

The raiding teams have taken possession of a number of incriminating documents, more than 100 cell phones, laptops, and other items.

NIA is also conducting raids at PFI president OMA Salam's house.

Meanwhile, a person alleged to be connected to PFI, identified as Bazlul Karim has been arrested from Badarpur under the Karimganj district.

Four persons have been arrested from Nagarbera suspected to be associated with the PFI.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rabiul Hussain, Rafiqul Islam, Najrul Islam Bhuyan, and Hafiz Ahmed. While one identified as Aminul Haque, PFI Reginal Secretary has been arrested from Guwahati's Hatigaon, and another by the name Farhad Ali Ahmed from Dispur.