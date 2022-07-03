NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the candidates remaining for the presidential poll after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody said ‘that 115 nomination papers by 94 individuals were received till June 29, of which 107 were rejected for not meeting the required criteria. Only the nomination papers of Murmu and Sinha, four sets each, were found to fulfil all the requirements of a valid nomination and were accepted.’

He further stated that that the voting will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House, and in notified rooms in state assemblies.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of President of India comprises the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of Legislative Assemblies of all states, and the union territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the polls convincingly.

It needs mention here that MPs normally exercise their vote in the Parliament House, while members of state legislative assemblies, including the MLAs of the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry, in their respective capitals at the places notified by the Election Commission of India.