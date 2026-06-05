1,076 Indians deported from US so far in 2026: Ministry of External Affairs

India has received 1,076 deported nationals from the United States so far this year, with New Delhi and Washington continuing discussions on migration, mobility and efforts to curb illegal immigration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 5.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two countries remain in close contact on issues related to deportation and migration amid the US administration’s intensified action against undocumented migrants.

“A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year,” Jaiswal said. He added that “during 2025, a total of 3,567 people were deported from the US”.

The remarks come as the administration of US President Donald Trump continues a broad crackdown on illegal immigration across the country.

According to Jaiswal, discussions between the two sides are focused on addressing unlawful migration while safeguarding legitimate travel and movement.

“Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides,” he said. “The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration.”

The MEA said India and the US are maintaining regular engagement on deportation, migration and mobility issues as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation in managing cross-border movement.