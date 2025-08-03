11 dead, 4 critically injured as SUV plunges into Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

At least 11 people lost their lives, and four others sustained critical injuries when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) plunged into the Saryu canal in the Belwa Bahuta area of Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh.



The SUV, reportedly carrying 15 passengers including the driver, was travelling from Sihagaon village to the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur. The group was on a religious journey to offer holy water at the temple when the vehicle veered off the road under unclear circumstances and fell into the canal.



According to Krishn Gopal Rai, Station House Officer (SHO) of Itiathok Police Station, the vehicle lost control near Belwa Bahuta, resulting in the fatal plunge.



Following the incident, rescue operations were swiftly launched with the assistance of local villagers, police personnel, and emergency responders. Authorities confirmed that 11 bodies were recovered from the submerged vehicle. The remaining four passengers, found in critical condition, were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.



Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination.



In the wake of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each of the families of the deceased.