At least 11 people were killed after a truck rammed a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on September 13.

According to sources, a total of 57 passengers were in the bus who were visiting temples in UP from Pushkar in Ajmer. The incident took place around 4.30 am on Wednesday on Jaipur-Agra national higway-21.

According to news agency PTI, the deceased included five men and six women.



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Earlier, four people were killed after their jeep collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on September 12.

The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area.