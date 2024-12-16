Twelve people, including 11 Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in the mountain resort of Georgia's Gudauri where they were employed, the Indian mission in the former Soviet country confirmed.

Following the incident, initial reports indicated that carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause of deaths.

In a statement, the Indian mission, on December 16 said, "The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support."

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs' statement, which was released on December 14, ruled out any signs of violence or bodily injuries on any of the victims.

According to the local media, citing police, all victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning,.

The bodies were discovered in the resting area on the second floor of the Indian restaurant where all 12 victims were employed.

The police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which pertains to negligent manslaughter.

According to the preliminary investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on Friday, December 13, probably after the power supply was turned off.

Gudauri is a popular ski resort on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia.