11 killed in multi-vehicle collision near Mirzapur’s Dramandganj Valley in Uttar Pradesh

At least 11 people were killed in a late-night road accident near Dramandganj Valley in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on April 23.

According to Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, the accident occurred at around 8:30 PM on the descending route from Brahman Ganj, locally known as Bhaisod. Preliminary findings indicate that a truck moving downhill from behind rammed into vehicles ahead, allegedly due to brake failure.

The truck first collided with another truck, trapping a car between the two heavy vehicles. In the impact, another car was hit and subsequently caught fire, leading to multiple fatalities.

“As of now, reports indicate that 11 people have lost their lives in this incident,” the SP said, adding that rescue and clearance operations were carried out through the night.

Police said efforts are ongoing to remove the damaged vehicles and restore smooth traffic movement along the affected stretch. Legal formalities related to the incident are also underway.

Initial investigation suggests that one of the trucks involved was registered in Bihar, while the other bore a Madhya Pradesh registration number. Among the affected vehicles, one car was registered in Sonbhadra district and another in Mirzapur district.

Authorities are continuing to ascertain the identities of the victims and the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.