Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on February 17 informed that 12 cheetahs, seven males and five females that started their voyage from South Africa and are expected to arrive in India on February 18.

The 12 cheetahs are being transported from South Africa by a C-17 Globemaster Cargo aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The cheetahs will be relocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

South Africa last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on collaboration in the reintroduction of cheetahs in India in order to develop a viable cheetah population in the Asian nation. Following this, cheetahs from South Africa will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "The 12 cheetahs arriving from South Africa, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji to restore our ecological balance, have begun their journey to India. Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft will get them home tomorrow. Get ready to welcome them".

On September 17, 2022, on the day before the PM’s birthday, Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs that he had imported from Namibia. The large cat made its way back to India 71 years after the last known cheetah was shot in 1952 in Chhattisgarh.

According to SP Yadav, the director of the Indian Cheetah Project, preparations have been made at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh for the arrival of 12 African cheetahs from South Africa in order to prevent any disturbances for the large cats.

S P Yadav informed that there is no difference in species between the cheetahs of Namibia and South Africa, but they are completely wild cheetahs of South Africa, whose character is wild.

Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs and monitored through satellite. Apart from this, a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah keeps monitoring the location for 24 hours.

Also read: India all set to welcome 12 South African cheetahs on February 18