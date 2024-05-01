The founding family of the renowned Godrej Group, a conglomerate spanning locks, soaps, aerospace, and real estate over its 127-year legacy, has reached an agreement to divide the conglomerate among family members, as announced jointly.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Godrej family revealed plans for an ownership realignment within the Godrej Companies, a move aimed at acknowledging differing visions within the family while ensuring harmony and strategic focus.

The conglomerate was established in 1897 and encompassing diverse industries such as aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, security, healthcare, and consumer products, will undergo a realignment to maximize strategic direction, agility, and long-term value creation for shareholders and stakeholders.

Under the agreement, Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), including Godrej & Boyce and affiliates spanning multiple industries, will be overseen by Jamshyd Godrej, Chairperson and Managing Director, along with Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, and their immediate families.

Meanwhile, Godrej Industries Group (GIG), encompassing listed companies like Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties, among others, will be chaired by Nadir Godrej and controlled by Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families. Pirojsha Godrej is slated to succeed Nadir Godrej as Chairperson of GIG in August 2026.

Jamshyd Godrej expressed optimism about the family agreement, stating, "With this future-facing family agreement now in place, we can further drive our growth aspirations with fewer complexities and focus on leveraging our core strengths in high-tech engineering and design-led innovation across our strong portfolio of strategic, consumer, and emerging businesses."

Nadir Godrej reiterated the group's commitment to its founding values, emphasizing, "Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India... We look forward to building on this legacy with focus and agility."

Both Groups reaffirmed their dedication to the Godrej brand and shared heritage, signaling a unified approach towards growth and strengthening their presence in the market.