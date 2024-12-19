A passenger ferry named Neelkamal capsized off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of at least 13 people, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel. Two others sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Navy Dockyard Hospital.

The mishap occurred at approximately 3:55 PM near Buchar Island when the ferry collided with an Indian Navy boat. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, and a comprehensive report will be shared tomorrow," said CM Fadnavis during a media address. So far, 101 individuals have been rescued. However, concerns remain about possible missing persons.

The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police teams promptly mobilized search and rescue efforts, deploying 11 naval crafts, four helicopters, one Coast Guard boat, and three marine police crafts. Survivors have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

A Navy spokesperson provided further clarification on the incident, stating, "The collision occurred due to an engine malfunction during trials of an Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour, leading to the passenger ferry capsizing." The ferry was carrying 85 passengers, including five crew members, en route to Elephanta Island.

Authorities have confirmed that a joint investigation will be conducted by the police and the Indian Navy to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates on the incident, including the status of any missing individuals, are expected by Thursday morning.



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