13 killed, nearly 40 injured as truck hits devotees near temple in Gwalior

Thirteen people were killed and nearly 40 others injured after a truck loaded with paddy rammed into devotees waiting near a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in the early hours of Sunday, October 18, police said.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am on Sheetlamata Mandir Road when the driver lost control of the truck, which struck devotees standing and sitting along the roadside before crashing into a temple wall, an official said.

“Thirteen persons were killed near the Sheetlamata Mandir when an uncontrolled truck loaded with paddy hit devotees waiting on the roadside,” Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Yadav told PTI.

Nearly 40 people sustained injuries, with four to five of them reported to be in a serious condition, the SP said.

Rescue operations were underway under the supervision of senior police and administrative officials.