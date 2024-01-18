The Election Commission of India on January 18 announced the names of 13 bureaucrats who will be awarded for their contributions towards best electoral practices in elections held this year.

The awardees belong to Tripura, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana, where state elections were held in 2023.

Two officers from Tripura - Saju Vaheed (IAS), currently holding the post of DM (south) and posted in Belonia and Ramesh Chand Yadav (IPS), holding the post of SP (Dhalai), both belonging to the all India cadre have been selected for the prestigious award.

Additionally, Superintendent of Police, Champhai, Vineet Kumar has been elected for the award.

The Commission gives away awards every year to four categories - general, special, best performing government departments or institutions and best-performing state - to encourage and congratulate officers who have performed in elections.

The awards will be presented on January 25 in New Delhi.

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