A 13-year-old has been traced as the person who sent threat mail to the Delhi Airport on June 4. The mail read that an Air Canada flight (AC43) en route from Delhi to Toronto had a bomb on it, Delhi Police said on June 11.

The threat eventually turned out to be a hoax.

The police, during the investigation, found out that the email through which the threat mail was sent had been generated just an hour prior.

This email was sent from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Upon conducting a search operation in Meerut, the police discovered that the email was sent by a 13-year-old child. The youngster informed the authorities that he received the idea to send the email after reading the bomb call for a Mumbai flight in the media.

The kid wanted to see if the cops could track down his letters, according to the police inquiry. All he had done was threaten, 'for fun'.

The boy, according to the authorities, used his mother's phone to access the internet and create a fictitious email address before sending this mail.

"After sending the email, he deleted it. The next morning, he saw on TV that news about a bomb call at the Delhi airport was running. Upon seeing the news running on TV, he got scared and refrained from telling even his family members that it was doing", Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport said.

"The police have seized the child's phone and are counselling him. The child was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board before being handed over back to his parents", she added.