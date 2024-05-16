A remarkable medical feat has unfolded as a 13-year-old girl from Delhi has made a miraculous recovery after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The young patient, Radha, had been battling a rare genetic disorder called Wilson's disease, which led to the abnormal accumulation of copper in her organs, particularly her liver.

Radha's condition deteriorated rapidly when she contracted hepatitis A, exacerbating her already compromised liver function. Her body became a battleground as jaundice and alarmingly high levels of bilirubin (44) signaled the failing state of her liver.

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) team at a private hospital in Delhi fought tirelessly to stabilise Radha's condition. Faced with the grave situation, the family was advised to consider a liver transplant as the only lifesaving option. Driven by a mother's unwavering love, Radha's mother bravely decided to proceed with the transplant.

Under the guidance of senior pediatric consultants Dr Anil Sachdeva, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Dr Neeraj Gupta, and Dr Nishant Wadwa, the PICU team at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital worked relentlessly to prepare Radha for the complex procedure.

The twelve-hour-long transplant operation, performed by Dr Ushast Dhir, Chairman of Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery, with Radha's mother as the donor, showcased the unshakable resolve of medical science and the team's exceptional skill and competence.

Against all odds, the transplant was successful, and Radha opened her eyes on the second day after the surgery. Her frail body was given a new lease on life, and she is now recovering well, ready to return home to her siblings and prepare for school after the summer vacation.