The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs, bringing down the prices of hundreds of formulations, with consumers expected to save around Rs 3,540 crore annually.

The revised prices came into effect on November 9 following a decision based on recommendations made by an expert committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on October 17, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised prices for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs as of November 8.

Of these, 679 brands have reported price reductions of more than 50 per cent, while the highest reduction in maximum retail price (MRP) stands at 96.45 per cent. The estimated annual savings for consumers from the price revisions are pegged at Rs 3,540.38 crore.

The NPPA, which functions under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has advised consumers to check the revised MRP printed on medicine packs. Prices can also be verified through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application or the authority's official website.

Chemists and hospital pharmacies are not permitted to charge more than the revised MRP. Consumers can report overcharging and other pricing-related violations through the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal or by calling the NPPA helpline at 1800-111-255.

The government has described the move as part of its efforts to improve access to affordable cancer treatment, particularly by regulating trade margins on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.

The provisions were introduced through notification SO 5690 (E), issued on October 17, 2026, and will remain in force until further orders.

Drug manufacturers can continue to seek annual price revisions under Paragraph 20(1) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, subject to compliance with the prescribed 30 per cent trade margin ceiling.

The revised price lists must also be prominently displayed by retailers, pharmacies, hospitals and other medical institutions at their premises and on their respective websites.