At least 14 people have died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Vaishali district, with women and children believed to be among the victims. The incident occurred near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur area, triggering a rescue operation as authorities worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Raghopur police station. Preliminary reports suggested that around 20 people were aboard the boat when it overturned in the river.

According to reports, some children had boarded the boat to attend a feast and were returning when the accident occurred. The exact sequence of events leading to the boat capsizing remains unclear.

The death toll rose as rescue teams recovered more bodies from the river. Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh had initially confirmed 11 deaths, while subsequent updates indicated that the number of fatalities had increased to 14.

Raghopur MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said six people had been admitted to hospital, while three others were rescued safely.

Bihar CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person.

He also directed the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the incident.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing are awaited.