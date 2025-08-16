1.4 lakh FASTag users opt for new annual toll pass on day one: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Friday that nearly 1.4 lakh FASTag users have already availed the newly launched annual toll pass within the first day of its rollout. A similar number of transactions were recorded on Day One, marking a strong start for the scheme that came into effect from Thursday midnight across national highways (NHs) and national expressways (NEs).



According to NHAI, the facility has been enabled across 1,150 toll plazas nationwide. At any given time, around 20,000 to 25,000 users are actively engaging with the Rajmargyatra App, which alerts annual pass holders of “zero toll fee deductions” through SMS notifications.



To ensure hassle-free implementation, NHAI has deployed dedicated officials at each toll plaza and bolstered its grievance redressal system. Over 100 additional executives have been inducted into its 1033 NH helpline service, while queries are being addressed across multiple digital and offline channels.



The annual pass, designed exclusively for non-commercial vehicles with valid FASTags, allows unlimited travel against a one-time payment of Rs 3,000. Valid for either one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, the pass becomes active within two hours of payment made through the Rajmargyatra App or the official NHAI website.



Officials said the scheme is aimed at improving commuter convenience, reducing recharge-related hassles, and further streamlining digital tolling across India’s expanding highway network.