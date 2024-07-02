The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDC) mobilised 14 entrepreneurs from Northeast Region (NER) to participate in Texworld Paris 2024, from July 1 to 3 at Paris expo Porte de Versailles.

The initiative, taken under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), aims to promote the indigenous silks and textiles of NER by introducing sustainable offerings in the European market and boost exports.

The representation of the handicrafts and handlooms in the international arena will promote northeast regional craftsmanship and sustainability.

Organised twice annually, the Texworld Paris 2024 is the most renowned trade fair for the fashion industry sector.

The event brings together more than a thousand exhibitors from the fashion industry and offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.