15 dead as landslide buries bus in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

At least 15 people have lost their lives after a massive landslide struck Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, burying a private bus under heavy debris on Tuesday, October 7. Several passengers remain feared trapped as rescue operations continue.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar confirmed to India Today TV that three passengers have been rescued alive so far. “There were over 30 people onboard the bus, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed,” he stated.

The incident occurred near Ballu Bridge when a large amount of mud and rocks cascaded down a hillside, crashing directly onto a private bus operating on the Marotan–Kalaul route. The force of the landslide completely buried the vehicle under debris.

A video from the site shows a JCB clearing the rubble while rescue teams and locals work tirelessly to reach trapped passengers. The wreckage revealed the devastating impact of the mudslide, with a part of the bus broken off under the weight of the debris.

Police, fire department personnel, and the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority have rushed to the site and are engaged in clearing the debris and conducting rescue efforts.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended condolences to the victims’ families. The Chief Minister said he is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with the district administration to ensure swift rescue and relief operations.