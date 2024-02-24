15 individuals lost their lives, including seven children, when the vehicle they were travelling in tragically fell into a pond in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, on a pilgrimage to Kadarganj, met with the accident that resulted in this heartbreaking loss of lives.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and promptly announced compensation to the affected families. A sum of Rs 2 lakh each is pledged for those who lost their lives, while Rs 50,000 each will be provided for the injured.

The pilgrims were en route to Kadarganj when the unfortunate accident took place. The authorities are actively engaged in understanding the circumstances leading to the tragedy.