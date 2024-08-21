15 people were killed and over 40 were injured in an explosion at the pharmaceutical unit Escientia in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The incident which occurred in the afternoon caught many employees off guard, following which grey smoke engulfed the area. Later, an ambulance rushed to the spot.

Deepika Patil, the Anakapalli Superintendent of Police clarified that the blast happened at the reactor site, but not in the reactor itself, further adding that the source of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

News agency PTI quoted Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan stating, “The factory operates with 381 employees in two shifts. The blast occurred during lunch time. Therefore, staff presence was less,"

Escientia Advanced Sciences, a manufacturer of intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), is situated within the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation's (APIIC) multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) at the Atchutapuram cluster.

13 people trapped in the unit were rescued.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the incident, while Telugu Desam Party MLA Nara Lokesh said that the CM has ordered the administration to take all measures to save the lives of those who were seriously injured in this accident and are being treated in various hospitals.