1.5 lakh from 550 tribes to converge at Red Fort for Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary

Around 1.5 lakh people representing more than 550 tribal communities from across India are expected to gather at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi on May 24 for a major cultural conclave marking the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The event, titled Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, is being organised by the RSS-linked Janjati Suraksha Manch. Organisers described it as one of the largest tribal gatherings held in the national capital since Independence.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Janjati Suraksha Manch national co-convenor Rajkishor Hansda said the programme was aimed at celebrating tribal identity, heritage and traditions on a national platform.

“This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which is a matter of pride for our tribal society,” Hansda said, adding that the historic Red Fort grounds were chosen for the occasion because of their national significance.

A large cultural procession featuring tribal men and women in traditional attire is expected to be one of the main attractions of the event. According to organisers, the rallies will begin from five different locations across Delhi before converging at the Red Fort for a public gathering.

“The processions, stretching several kilometres, will begin from five different locations in Delhi,” Hansda said. He added that the event would showcase traditional musical instruments, folk performances and indigenous cultural practices from different tribal communities.

Organisers said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accepted the invitation to attend the gathering as the chief guest.

“He has assured us that he will attend and bless the event,” Hansda said, claiming that such a large-scale tribal congregation had never been organised in the country after Independence.

He said the conclave seeks to “preserve the identity, existence and culture of tribal society” while also encouraging self-confidence and social harmony among tribal communities.

Hansda further said the programme draws inspiration from the life and legacy of Birsa Munda, who fought against British rule and worked to protect tribal identity, faith and culture.

National team member and former judge Prakash Uike said the conclave would promote the spirit of “Tu-Main Ek Rakt”, emphasising unity between tribal communities and other sections of society.

“There is no difference between tribal society and others. Forest dwellers, village dwellers and city residents are all one,” Uike said, adding that tribal faith and traditions form an integral part of India’s cultural heritage.

He said Delhi was selected as the venue to allow people in the capital to experience tribal culture directly and strengthen the message of social harmony and national unity.

The organisers also said members of nomadic and denotified tribes from across the country have been invited to participate. Particularly vulnerable tribal groups, including members of the Great Andamanese tribe whose population has reportedly declined to around 50, are also expected to attend.

Around 100 distinguished tribal personalities from fields such as sports, education and social service will be honoured during the programme, organisers added.

“Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s ideals continue to inspire us. He fought to preserve culture, identity and existence,” Uike said.