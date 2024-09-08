In a tragic incident from Bihar’s Saran district, a 15-year-old boy lost his life following a botched gall bladder stone surgery allegedly performed by a fake doctor, identified as Ajit Kumar Puri. The doctor, who reportedly relied on YouTube videos to guide the procedure, is now on the run.

The teen was admitted to Puri's clinic in Madhaura on Friday night after complaining of vomiting and severe stomach pain. According to the boy's family, Puri, without their knowledge or consent, began performing surgery on the teenager. Shockingly, he was seen using his mobile phone to follow YouTube videos as a reference during the operation.

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As the procedure progressed, the boy’s condition began to worsen, sparking concern among the family. When they protested and questioned Puri's actions, he allegedly retorted, "Am I the doctor here or you?"

Realizing the situation was dire, Puri attempted to transport the boy to a hospital in Patna. However, the teenager died en route. After the boy’s death, Puri fled the scene, abandoning the body and leaving the grieving family behind.

The family has since filed a police complaint, accusing Puri of gross negligence and malpractice, alleging that he lacked the necessary qualifications and experience to perform such a procedure. The authorities have registered a case against the fake doctor and his clinic staff, launching raids in an effort to arrest them. The boy’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination to aid in the ongoing investigation.