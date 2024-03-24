A 16-year-old boy who hired three shooters to kill his father has been apprehended, according to the reports emerged on March 24.

Businessman Mohammed Naeem (50) was shot and killed on Thursday in the Patti district of this city by attackers riding bikes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said that the three assailants, Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni, and Priyanshu, had been taken into custody.

The suspects reportedly told police during questioning that Naeem's son had hired them to do the murders.

"The minor told us that he hired the arrested shooters to murder his father and promised to pay them Rs six lakh. He paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance with an assur

"The minor said that he often used to steal money from the shop or jewellery from the house to fulfil his wishes. He had planned to get his father killed even in the past but failed," the officer said.

Police have sent the arrested shooters to jail while the minor has been admitted to the juvenile centre.

ance that he will pay the remaining amount once they kill his father," the officer said.

The youngster was upset with his father, according to the authorities, since he didn't give him enough money.