A total of 17 Indian youths, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, who were held captive in Libya for six months returned home on August 20.

The youths were received by their families at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGAI).

All youths were held in captivity for several months by the armed group in Libya's Zwara city after being struck in the foreign nation, where they landed themselves after being duped by some unscrupulous travel agents from Punjab and Delhi on the promise of lucrative job offers in Italy.

''17 youth mostly hailing from Punjab and Haryana were evacuated from Libya after Tripoli jail released them last month,'' said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on August 21.

''Safely evacuated 17 youth of #punjab & #harayana from Libya after a great deal of ordeal of 3 months who just got saved their lives duped by illegal #immigrationagents charging 13 Lakhs each requesr @CMOPb @mlkhattar @DGPPunjabPolice to register Firs against culprits who committed this heinous crime,'' he tweeted.

Safely evacuated 17 youth of #punjab & #harayana from Libya after a great deal of ordeal of 3 months who just got saved their lives duped by illegal #immigrationagents charging 13 Lakhs each requesr @CMOPb @mlkhattar @DGPPunjabPolice to register Firs against culprits who… pic.twitter.com/IOc6h7NIUU — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) August 20, 2023

For the past six months these 17 Indian youths from different states, 8 from Haryana, 4 from Punjab, one from Jammu, and the other one from Himachal Pradesh, were supposed to go to Italy but reached Libya instead and were then apprehended.

Later, they contacted these youths and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and wrote letters to them to get out of Libya following which he also contacted the Ambassador of the Embassy of India and asked them to bring these men to India.

Eventually, on August 20, all 17 youths reached Delhi airport.