A powerful explosion at a firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Deesa led to a massive fire on Tuesday, leaving 17 workers dead, officials confirmed.

The incident at Deepak Traders caused widespread devastation, with parts of the building collapsing and hampering rescue operations.

District Collector Mihir Patel stated that the fire broke out following a suspected boiler explosion, triggering chaos as the structure’s slab gave way. Initial reports confirmed six casualties, but the toll climbed as firefighters battled the blaze and sifted through the wreckage.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters from Deesa Municipality and 108 ambulance services, rushed to the scene. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also deployed to aid in rescue and relief efforts.

Officials reported that the fire had been contained, and cooling operations were in progress. Authorities continue to clear debris as investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.