Seventeen baby girls born at Kushinagar Medical College on May 10 and 11 have been named "Sindoor" by their families, in a collective gesture of tribute to the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month.

The name honours the military operation carried out on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, days after gunmen opened fire at the popular Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing 26 civilians and injuring several others.

Dr RK Shahi, principal of Kushinagar Medical College, confirmed the development. “As many as 17 newborn girls born in a span of two days have been named Sindoor by their family members,” he said.

For many of the families, the name goes beyond symbolism. Archana Shahi, who recently gave birth to a daughter, described it as a tribute to the courage shown by the armed forces.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, the lives of a number of married women were ruined when they lost their husbands. The Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor in response to that. We are proud of this. Now, Sindoor is not a word but an emotion," she said.

Her husband, Ajit Shahi, said the name was decided even before the child was born. “This word is an inspiration for us,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by residents across villages in Kushinagar. Madan Gupta from Padrauna said his daughter-in-law Kajal had been moved by the army's action and wanted to honour it in a lasting way. “That way, we will not only remember this operation but also celebrate this day,” Gupta said.

From Bhathahi Babu village, Vyasmuni explained his reason for choosing the name: “When my daughter grows up, she will understand the true meaning of this word and present herself as a dutiful woman for Mother India.”

Priyanka Devi from Padrauna also joined others in naming her child after the operation, according to the medical college.

While the military operation may fade from headlines over time, these names are intended to serve as daily reminders — not just of a moment of grief and retaliation, but of identity, strength, and national pride. (PTI)