17-year-old student from Mumbai's Indian Navy Children's School, Kaamya Karthikeyan achieved a historic feat by becoming the youngest woman to scale the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Kaamya scripted the milestone on December 24, scaling Antarctica’s Mount Vinson. The climb completed her Seven Summits Challenge, a prestigious feat in mountaineering.

Kaamya conquered the 16,050-foot Antarctic peak, accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy.

Kaamya began her journey at the age of 13 which took her across continents.

She scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Denali in North America, Mount Everest in Asia, and finally, Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

In a statement, the Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya and her father, stating, “This is a proud moment for India and the Navy."

Kaamya first gained recognition as one of the youngest to summit Mount Everest. Her latest triumph further inspires young adventurers worldwide.

Speaking from Antarctica, Kaamya dedicated her success to dreamers across the globe.

“Each peak taught me lessons about courage, endurance, and our planet’s beauty. I hope my journey inspires others to pursue their passions,” she said.