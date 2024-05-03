In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, phase 4 will witness a showdown between 1,717 candidates from 10 States/Union Territories. The Election Commission of India revealed that a total of 4,264 nominations have been filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies set for polling on May 13.

Telangana leads the nomination race with 1,488 submissions, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies. Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana leads with 177 nominations, trailed by Nalgonda and Bhongir, each with 114 nominations.

The Election Commission noted an average of 18 candidates vying for a seat in the parliamentary constituencies slated for phase 4. Nominations closed on April 25, 2024, for all 10 States/UTs.

In a bid to streamline the process, the Election Commission directed states and UTs to expedite the issuance of 'No Dues certificates' within specific time frames. Failure to obtain such certificates could jeopardize a candidate's nomination during scrutiny.

The Election Commission emphasised the importance of timely clearance of dues related to rent, electricity, water, and telephone charges. Instances, where candidates fail to acquire 'No Dues certificates' despite clearing dues, could disrupt the electoral process, affecting both candidates and constituents.

With Lok Sabha elections spanning seven phases until June 1, two phases have already concluded. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4, marking the culmination of this democratic exercise.