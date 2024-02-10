The 17th Lok Sabha, in its final session today, will mark its closure with a significant discussion orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) centering on the construction of the "historic" Ram temple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in the event. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to engage in this discourse, as directed by a three-line whip issued by the BJP on Friday, mandating the presence of its Members of Parliament in both Houses on Saturday.

Sources within the Parliament revealed that a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the consecration of the idol of Ramlalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be passed. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the government's commitment to building a developed India, referred to as "Amrit Kaal for Viksit Bharat," and its determination to establish good governance akin to the ideals of Ram Rajya.

Former Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, representing Baghpat, and Shrikant Eknath Shinde, a Member of Parliament from Kalyan representing the Shiv Sena, are slated to initiate the discussion under Rule 193, as per the Lok Sabha's agenda for Saturday. Singh, earlier this week, advocated for renaming the country as Bharat, emphasizing Modi's efforts in working towards the vision of "establishing Ram Rajya."

The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on January 25, passed a resolution commending Prime Minister Modi for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reading out the resolution, hailed the event as "historic," marking a significant milestone in the country's spiritual journey. The resolution lauded Modi as a "Jananayak" (People's Leader) and a transformative figure who has realized a centuries-old aspiration of the Indian civilization.