18 Delhi-bound trains are delayed due to fog, as confirmed by railway officials on Monday. Flight services in the national capital have also been impacted due to reduced visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects dense to very dense fog conditions to persist over north India for the next four to five days. Northern Railways noted significant delays in several trains including the Katihar-Amritsar Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express.

The Rewa-Anand Vihar Express and Banaras-New Delhi trains are also predicted to reach Delhi over four hours late. The Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Express is expected to arrive three hours late, according to officials.

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Flight operations have also been severely impacted, with low visibility conditions leading to flight diversions and cancellations. On January 14th, Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the winter season with a temperature of 3.5°C, and visibility dropped to near zero in some areas. The airport authorities issued advisories, urging passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information.

The adverse weather conditions have not only caused inconvenience to travelers but have also raised concerns about air quality, which plunged into the 'severe' category on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Residents and commuters have been advised to exercise caution, especially when traveling on highways, and to delay journeys until conditions improve.