Kolkata Police have made 19 arrests in connection with the August 14 night vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Five suspects were identified through social media feedback, according to a police statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The vandalism occurred on August 14, following the death of a post-graduate trainee doctor whose body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9. The victim's family alleges rape and murder, sparking nationwide protests within the medical community.

Anupam Roy, a final-year MBBS student, claimed that a mob deliberately disrupted a peaceful protest organised by medical professionals, causing chaos and property damage on the hospital campus.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal emphasised that arrests were not made based on unverified rumours. He criticised media coverage, describing it as a "malicious campaign" that exacerbated the situation.

Authorities clarified that the crime scene in the seminar room remained undisturbed despite the vandalism. They urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.