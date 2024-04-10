19 Indian fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan navy, have been released and arrived at Chennai Airport this morning, marking the end of a challenging ordeal that began with their arrest for fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen, hailing from Ramanathapuram and surrounding areas, were part of a group of 21 individuals initially apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. While 19 have now returned home, two remain in Sri Lankan prisons.

The release of these fishermen followed extensive efforts by both the central and state governments, demonstrating a collaborative approach to resolving cross-border issues. The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka played a crucial role in facilitating the fishermen's repatriation, with embassy officials actively engaging with Sri Lankan authorities.

This recent development comes after a previous incident where 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were also arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6. Their subsequent release was a result of diplomatic negotiations and appeals from the fishermen's families, urging swift action to bring them back home.

In response to the fishermen's detention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin swiftly intervened, writing to Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to expedite the release process. The concerted efforts between Indian diplomatic channels and Sri Lankan counterparts led to the successful return of the 19 fishermen to Chennai Airport.