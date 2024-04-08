Two individuals, identified as Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani from Rajkot, Gujarat, were arrested by Delhi police on April 5 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The arrest was made following a comment made during security screening for an Akasa Air flight, where one of the individuals allegedly claimed they were carrying a 'nuclear bomb'.

The comment was made in response to a secondary security check, which they questioned the necessity of, given they had already been screened prior to boarding.

Following the comment, they were prevented from boarding the aircraft to ensure the safety of the aircraft and its passengers. An FIR was subsequently filed by the Akasa Air staff, resulting in a case under Section 182, 55(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) being registered.

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