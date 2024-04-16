The Mumbai Crime Branch has captured two suspects, Vicky Sahab Gupta, 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, 21, from Masihi, West Champaran district, Bihar, allegedly involved in a recent shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. The duo were caught in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The police, having traced the suspects linked to the shooting at Khan's Bandra residence, plan to transport them to Mumbai on Tuesday. The episode took place around 5 am on Sunday when two men on motorcycles fired four rounds near Galaxy Apartments, where Khan lives.

Despite Khan being at home, no injuries were reported. Post the shooting, the suspects left their motorcycle near a church and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station. From there, they moved to Santacruz station and hired another autorickshaw to move ahead. Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for the attack on social media.

Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted criminal Goldie Brar have allegedly threatened Khan in the past. The Bishnois' grudge against Khan allegedly originates from a 1998 incident where Khan was involved in the hunting of blackbucks, an animal respected by the Bishnoi community.

Also read: Mumbai crime branch summons 2 individuals in Salman Khan house firing investigation