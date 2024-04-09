The West Bengal Police has summoned two National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers in relation to the assault on NIA officers in Bhupatinagar, Purba Medinipur district.

The officers, including the complainant and another who was injured, are to appear as witnesses. The injured officer has been instructed to bring his medical records and the allegedly attacked vehicle for forensic analysis.

This follows an FIR lodged on April 6 by a woman against NIA and CRPF personnel, accusing them of breaking into her home and assaulting her husband. She also alleged verbal and physical abuse when she tried to intervene.

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