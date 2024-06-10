A tragic incident occurred late Sunday night when a portion of a slab and parapet from a five-storey under-construction building collapsed, resulting in the deaths of a man and a 10-year-old boy. The collapse took place at Kailas Business Park in the Vikhroli area at approximately 11:10 PM, according to civic officials.

The deceased have not been identified at the time of this report. The local authorities have been engaged in rescue operations and ensuring the safety of the surrounding areas.

The collapse coincided with heavy rains that lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday night, raising concerns about the structural integrity of under-construction buildings in the city. The incessant downpour may have exacerbated the situation, though an official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and efforts are ongoing to clear the debris and search for any additional victims or survivors. The civic officials have urged construction companies to adhere to safety norms, especially during the monsoon season, to prevent such tragedies.