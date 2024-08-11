Two soldiers and one civilian were killed, while three others were injured during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 10.

Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma laid down their lives in the line of duty during the encounter.

Meanwhile, the civilian who had been injured in a crossfire died in the hospital.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the two bravehearts. The Indian Army offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and stated, "Deeply saddened at the loss of our brave and fearless Indian Army soldiers in a counterterrorist operation in Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief."

Meanwhile, security forces resumed their anti-terror operations in the area on August 11 as operations in Kokernag's Ahlan Gadole forest intensified, while additional troops from the 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces were mobilised.

Sources have confirmed that a group of Jaish militants have been taking shelter in nomadic hutments at a high altitude, which are currently being searched and the Army is advancing from multiple directions to cut off the militants' escape routes.

Two soldiers have been killed in action, and four others have been wounded so far.

Earlier, after receiving intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces conducted search and combing operations in the forest area of South Kashmir.