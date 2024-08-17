In a major rail accident early Saturday morning, 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the train’s engine struck an object on the tracks, according to initial reports.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the engine “hit an object placed on the track and derailed.” ADM Kanpur, Rakesh Verma, stated that while 22 bogies were affected, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The derailment happened around 2:29 AM, approximately 30 minutes after the train departed from Kanpur Central. The collision is believed to have been caused by a boulder hitting the front portion of the engine, causing significant damage. The loco pilot reported that the engine’s cattle guard was severely bent.

In response to the incident, the Indian Railways has dispatched buses to assist passengers in reaching Kanpur, and alternate arrangements have been made to continue their journey to Ahmedabad. Seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

The Railways has issued emergency helpline numbers for affected passengers across various stations. Meanwhile, authorities, including the Intelligence Bureau and Uttar Pradesh Police, are investigating the cause of the derailment.

For more updates, passengers can contact the emergency helplines provided by the Railways.

Emergency Helplines:

Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353

Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015

Mirzapur: 054422200097

Etawah: 7525001249

Tundla: 7392959702

Ahmedabad: 07922113977

Varanasi City: 8303994411

Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088