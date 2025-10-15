20 dead, 16 injured after bus bursts into flames in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

At least 20 passengers lost their lives and 16 others sustained critical injuries when a private bus carrying 57 people was engulfed in flames near the Thaiyat area of Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, October 14. The ill-fated bus was en route from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur when the incident occurred close to a military station.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out around 3 PM on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway. Thick plumes of smoke began to emerge from the air-conditioned vehicle, forcing the driver to halt abruptly. Within seconds, the flames spread rapidly, trapping several passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes as local villagers and passersby risked their lives to rescue those trapped. Despite their brave efforts, the blaze consumed the bus completely before fire tenders could bring it under control.

Initial investigations point to the illegal transportation of firecrackers inside the bus. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have triggered sparks that ignited the explosives, resulting in the catastrophic fire. However, officials stated that the exact cause is yet to be confirmed, and a thorough probe has been launched to determine culpability.

The Jaisalmer police confirmed that 20 passengers died on the spot, while 16 critically injured individuals were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that 16 victims were shifted from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and Shri Ram Hospital for advanced treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site of the incident and met with officials and local residents to assess the situation. Expressing profound sorrow, Sharma directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

“The bus accident in Jaisalmer is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured,”

— Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement confirming that the government will extend all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep grief over the incident through a post shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), describing the loss of lives as “distressing.”

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,”

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who died, and ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police and forensic experts have initiated a detailed investigation to verify whether firecrackers or other inflammable materials were being transported illegally inside the bus and to determine accountability for the tragic accident.