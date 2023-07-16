With Aadhaar cards becoming a key document of identification for every Indian, a pack of stray dogs outside the Mumbai airport now join the coveted group having their own Aadhaar Card badges for identification.

A pack of 20 stray dogs received their identification badges with QR codes on July 15 and strung around the scruff of their necks.

The ‘Aadhaar Card’ carried a database containing all information about the dogs such as name, feeder’s contact with details of vaccination and sterilization if the dog is lost or is relocated.

This unique idea of providing identification badges to the stray dogs was initiated by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled ‘pawfriend.in’.

The badges are really helpful as if any pet is lost or relocated, one can help the dogs reunite with their family with the help of the QR code tag that contains all information about the dog. Additionally, Bombay Municipal Corporation can maintain a centralized database of strays in the city.

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