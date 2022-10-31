The opposition parties launched a fierce attack on the central government after many cases of cattle colliding with the Vande Bharat train were reported, which runs between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, official figures on the arrival of cattle on the railway track have been released. According to reports, 200 trains were disrupted in the first nine days of October due to the arrival of cattle on the track.

More than 4,000 trains have been disrupted this year due to cattle. At the same time, many cattle died during this time period.

The Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and was launched on October 1 this year, is the most affected, according to data released by Indian Railways.

Three cattle collided with it in October, causing the front section of the train to be damaged.

According to reports, railway officials have barricaded many areas around the tracks where such incidents could occur. However, due to residential areas on one side and fields on the other, covering long stretches of the track is difficult.

“Railways is making all-out efforts to reduce the Cattle Run Over (CRO). We are pointing out the places where such incidents are happening continuously. We visit such sites repeatedly- Sometimes, there are reasons that are detected. But other times no direct cause is found. Still, our team visits the nearby villages and Contacts Sarpanchs We also inform the villagers about the consequences of the train colliding with cattle”, an official quoted while talking to the media.

Amitabh Sharma, executive director (information and publicity) of the railways also told the reporters that sometimes illegal routes are found around the tracks and those require fencing to stop.

North Central Railway zone is the most affected. Where in 2020-21, out of a total of 26,000 cases of cattle collision, more than 6,500 cases have been registered.

According to the reports. Vande Bharat trains were designed to ensure that they do not suffer any serious damage due to cattle coming on the track.

According to data released by the Railways on October 30, the number of trains affected by the arrival of cattle on the track increased from 360 in January to 635 in September, affecting more than 22 trains per day.

In the first nine days of October, 200 trains were disrupted, bringing the total number of disruptions this year to 4,433. The presence of cattle on the track can cause serious damage to trains, delay their arrival, and even cause the cattle to derail the train.